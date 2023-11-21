President Weah's Concession in Liberia

President Weah showed that he was indeed a Liberian patriot when he broke the tension in Liberia by acting in this exemplary statesman-like manner. By taking this step in following the footsteps of former President Goodluck of Nigeria, President Weah has earned the respect of all Africans. According to Liberia’s Electoral Commission, Boakai, 78, a former vice president who lost to Weah in the 2017 election, led with 50.9% of the vote over Weah’s 49.1%, with nearly all the votes counted.

With a vote margin of less than 2% and to save Liberia the cost and trauma of a rerun, President Weah truly acted presidentially when he announced his concession. By Liberia’s laws, he was entitled to a rerun but he chose the route of the statesman. Indeed, this column commends him and wishes him well.His concession stands out and breaks the norm in West and Central Africa where the shoddy conduct of elections has eroded public faith in democracy resulting in eight military coups in the last three years. The norm in elections in the region has been less than salutar





