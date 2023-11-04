President Tinubu Urges Cabinet Members to Work Together for Economic Prosperity

President Bola Tinubu has tasked members of his cabinet and other top management staff of the civil service to work together, change the narrative of Nigeria, and bring economic prosperity to the country. The president said this at the closing ceremony of a three-day cabinet retreat which took place in the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. He also obtained a promise from them that they would work for Nigerians and work as a team to achieve for the country.

Tinubu said: “Since we are one family and one nation, and we are in this vehicle together, to change the narrative and bring about economic prosperity of our country; are we ready?” “Poverty is not a shameful thing but it’s not just acceptable. If you check your history, there’s a trace of poverty in it but we should find a way to dig ourselves out of it,” Tinubu added. “So, it is left for you and me to navigate his ship out of poverty. We have a lot of work ahead of us.

