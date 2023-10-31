President Tinubu to spend N1.5billion on new cars for ‘first lady’s office’, N2.9billion for others

According to the report, the amount is contained in the supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly for approval. President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday asked the National Assembly to approve the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget.A review of the budget shows that the administration has decided to spend N1.5 billion on vehicles for the Office of the First Lady, an office that is not recognised by the country’s constitution.
Aside from the Office of the First Lady, the government plans to spend another N2.9 billion on Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) for the Presidential Villa and another N2.9 billion to replace operational vehicles for the presidency.
The government is also proposing to spend N4 billion on the renovation of the residential quarters of the president and N2.5 billion on the renovation of the vice president’s residence. In all, N28 billion is proposed for the State House.The presidential fleet includes Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-800 or NAF 001), one Gulfstream 550, one Gulfstream V (Gulfstream 500), two Falcons 7X, one Hawker Sidley 4000, two AgustaWestland AW 139 helicopters and two AgustaWestland AW 101 helicopters.
Nigeria Headlines
