President Tinubu Slashes Official Delegation Sizes for Trips

President Bola Tinubu has approved a directive to slash the size of official delegations for foreign and domestic trips by up to 60 percent. The new limits will affect travel by the president, vice president, first lady, and other top officials. For foreign trips, Tinubu’s delegation will now be capped at 20 people, down from 50 previously, while that of the First Lady’s entourage abroad is restricted to just five members, a more than 60 percent reduction.

For domestic trips within Nigeria, the president’s delegation is now capped at 25, the first lady at 10, the vice president at 15, and his wife at 10 members. Ministers will have a delegation of four members on any foreign trip, while government CEOs will have two





