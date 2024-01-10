President Tinubu Slashes Expenditure on Official Travel

President Bola Tinubu has slashed the expenditure on all official travel, domestic and international trips by 60 per cent. For foreign trips the president will be accompanied by - 20 persons, while the Vice President will have just five persons and the First Lady will also have five persons, respectively. For local trips, the president will be accompanied by 25 persons, the Vice President 15 persons while the First lady will have 10 persons.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who briefed State House Correspondents of the latest development, revealed that President Tinubu has, by his most recent directive, approved a massive cost-cutting exercise that will touch across the entire federal government of Nigeria and the offices of the president himself, the Vice President and the office of the First Lady. It will be conducted in the following fashion. According to the presidential media aide, official trips within the country, involving the President or the Vice President, will experience significant cost reduction





