President Tinubu slashes entourage on foreign and domestic travels

With his administration’s demonstrable capacity to bite the bullet, the implementation of the Oronsaye report is a must for the president.In sync with the present reality, President Bola Tinubu slashed the number of his entourage on foreign and domestic travels last week, in what is viewed as a much-anticipated cost of governance reduction measure.

This prudential drive also covers the travels of the Vice President, First Lady and heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government. The laudable move came in the wake of a barrage of criticisms of Nigeria’s 1,411-member contingent to the COP 28 climate conference in Dubai, and other cavalier public spending patterns. Although the Federal Government admitted that it only sponsored 422 delegates, for which N2.7 billion was incurred in airfares and estacode spending, it was a charge against public treasury that was practically indefensible. The announced 60 per cent slash in the number of those accompanying the above categories of public officials on any given trip is welcom





