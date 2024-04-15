President Tinubu's Government Shows Commitment to Improving Nigeria

Although President Bola Tinubu’s government’s quest to convince Nigeria ns that it will make things better is still hanging in the balance, an initiative launched earlier this week has shown that the administration means business and has helped in assuaging the initial doubts of sceptics like me.

And so, evaluating them will ensure that they carry out their duties with utmost dedication and efficiency which will help ensure a well-functioning economy. Recognising the need for monitoring and evaluating public office holders, some countries have introduced different evaluation tools and have as a result begun to enjoy improved delivery in the performance of their leaders.

And so, on Monday, 8 April 2024, the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit, led by Mrs Hadiza Bala-Usman, launched the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker. That made me glad! Another benefit of the tracker is that it will allow citizens to understand the eight priority areas, the ministries, departments, and agencies contributing to each priority and the deliverables from each MDA. The tracker also has a column for projects of each MDA which will let the populace know the precise step or project each MDA is taking/embarking on to meet its set deliverables.

And if we are being honest there are many examples of these kinds of white elephant and redundant projects across Nigeria which would never have seen the light of day, and which do not benefit the masses because the government embarked on them without considering the pressing needs of the community they want to serve. This has always resulted in a huge waste of resources that could have been better deployed elsewhere.

