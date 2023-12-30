President Tinubu's Administration Vows to End Terror in South-east

Mr Shettima pledged the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to end the reign of terror in the South-east. He condemned self-serving criminals and those taking advantage of the security situation for their political agenda. Tinubu is determined to eliminate falsehoods and propaganda.





Tinubu administration vows to seek justice for victims of attacks in Plateau StateThe Tinubu administration promises to ensure justice for victims of attacks in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Vice President Kashim Shettima visits crisis-ravaged communities to offer condolences and apologize for the recent killings. He vows to stop the killings and ensure the safety of the residents.

President Tinubu presents 2024 budget proposal to National AssemblyThe 2024 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly drew praise and condemnation from a section of Nigerians, yesterday. President Bola Tinubu said Nigeria's national defence and internal security, local job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimisation, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security are some of the top priorities of the 'Budget of Renewed Hope'. Addressing a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, Tinubu said the nation's internal security architecture would be overhauled to enhance law enforcement capabilities, with a view to safeguarding life, property, and investments across the country.

Lawmakers Sing Allegiance Song to President Tinubu During Budget PresentationLawmakers in Nigeria's National Assembly sing an allegiance song to President Tinubu during the presentation of the 2024 budget, generating diverse reactions and criticism of sycophancy.

Former Senator Appeals to President Tinubu to Reverse NNPC Board AppointmentFormer senator Ifeanyi Ararume has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to rescind his appointment of a new board and management team for the NNPC. Mr Ararume bases his demand on a court judgement he obtained in April this year.

President Tinubu Faces Supreme Court Case Over Presidency AssumptionPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu is facing another Supreme Court case over accusations of unlawfully assuming the presidency while also battling a legal challenge regarding the 2023 presidential election.

Stagnant Wages and Rising Inflation Threaten President Tinubu's Economic AgendaStagnant wages, rising inflation, and low purchasing power in Nigeria may jeopardize President Bola Tinubu's economic agenda. Nigerians are struggling to meet their basic needs as household spending increases and the quality of living standards declines. The removal of petroleum subsidy and devaluation of the Naira have further worsened the inflation crisis. The government has not increased the minimum wage, causing concerns among labor unions.

