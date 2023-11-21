President Tinubu Highlights Nigeria's Human Capital as Key Investment Asset

President Bola Tinubu, in Berlin, Germany, yesterday, told international investors that beyond Nigeria’s natural resources, the citizens, who are highly educated, skilled and naturally industrious, are the primary asset and advantage the country wields over other nations in the global race for new investments.

The President spoke at a panel discussion titled, ‘Fostering local value chains and investments in Africa – The role of the German private sector’ at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference, hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz





