President Tinubu Highlights Efforts to Grow Economy and Create Jobs

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration was unrelenting in its quest to grow the economy, attract foreign investments, create jobs, and alleviate the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy. The president, who was represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, saluted the Guild of Editors for its choice of the theme of this year’s conference.

He said the NGE has a role in informing the public about the numerous achievements of the federal government under its watch in order to attract investors into the country. Tinubu highlighted some of the intervention programmes aimed at alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians, assuring that Nigerians will soon experience better days. He said: “We have launched the 3MTT programme that aims to develop three million technical talents by 2025, in line with our vision for making Nigeria a global hub for digital jobs. In just two weeks since it was launched, close to 500,000 applications have been received from across Nigeria

