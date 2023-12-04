President Tinubu Faces Supreme Court Case Over Presidency Assumption

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is facing another Supreme Court case over accusations of unlawfully assuming the presidency while also battling a legal challenge regarding the 2023 presidential election. The case, brought by presidential candidate Chief Albert Ambrose Owuru, seeks to invalidate Tinubu's inauguration as the winner of the 2023 election.

Owuru argues that Tinubu's assumption of the presidency undermines the rule of law and that he should not have presented himself for inauguration while the Supreme Court case is ongoing





NigeriaNewsdesk

