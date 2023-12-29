President Tinubu Expresses Concern Over Out-of-School Children in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu expressed concern over the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria. He called for the establishment of more schools, recruitment of teachers, and providing meals for school children. Nigeria has the second-highest number of out-of-school children globally, after India. Insecurity in northern Nigeria has further worsened the situation, leading to the closure of schools. Tinubu's proposed solution requires the support of state governments.





