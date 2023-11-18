President Tinubu directs 10% of ministry's interventions to Persons with Disabilities

Betta Edu , minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation , says President Bola Tinubu has directed that 10 percent of her ministry's interventions should go to Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) across the country. NAN reports that Edu disclosed this while inaugurating various empowerment programmes sponsored by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) in Abuja .

She said the president instructed that the disability community should be given priority in all intervention programmes of government. “Mr. President has instructed that the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation should dedicate 10 percent of all humanitarian and poverty alleviation interventions to persons with disabilities across the country," she said. “Today is the launch of the empowerment of people living with disabilities. "Remember that we are doing conditional cash transfers for 15 million households and out of this figure, 10 percent is reserved for the disability communit





