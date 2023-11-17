President Tinubu Cancels Automatic Deduction of 40% from Federal Universities' IGR

President Bola Tinubu has announced the immediate cancellation of the automatic deduction of 40% from the internally generated revenues (IGR) of federal universities, citing the ill-timed nature of the policy. The president's announcement was conveyed by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, during his speech at the ongoing 75th Founder's Day ceremony of the University of Ibadan (UI) on Friday. “The 40 per cent IGR automatic deduction policy stands cancelled.

This is not the best time for such policy since our universities are struggling.” Tinubu said. The policy was originally to commence in November

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATİONNEWS: President Tinubu Highlights Efforts to Grow Economy and Create JobsPresident Bola Tinubu discusses his administration's efforts to grow the economy, attract foreign investments, create jobs, and alleviate the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy. He highlights intervention programs aimed at alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians and assures that better days are coming.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Vice President Shettima assures Tinubu will replicate Lagos feat at national levelVice President Kashim Shettima assures that President Bola Tinubu will replicate his success in Lagos at the national level. Shettima emphasizes the need for improved public-private infrastructure partnerships in the country.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Federal Government's Decision to Deduct 40% of Revenue from Public Universities Sparks CrisisThe Federal Government's decision to deduct 40% of internally generated revenues from public universities has sparked a crisis between the government and university workers. This decision is expected to have a negative impact on the academia, leading to potential pushback.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: APC Renewed Hope Integrity Network Warns Against Plot to Cause Rift Between Tinubu and Zamfara GovernorThe All progressives Congress (APC) Renewed Hope Integrity Network (ARHIN) has warned against subterranean plot by disgruntled elements to cause rift between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State. Led by Mal. Danjuma Umar, the group insisted that those behind the plot are nothing but clout chasers working for some politicians under investigation for fraudulent activities. The group distanced Governor Lawal from the move by the presidential candidate of the opposition peoples democratic party (PDP) to ascertain the authenticity of the Chicago state university certificate of President Tinubu

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Nigerian Newspapers Summary: Security Adviser urges patience with Tinubu administrationThe National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has asked Nigerians to be patient with the Bola Tinubu administration, noting that the crises inherited from the previous government will not disappear overnight. The Federal Government has linked the country’s foreign exchange scarcity to its low export earnings. A tragedy struck on Thursday morning when a yet-to-be-identified woman, said to be 80 years old, died as the staircase of a storey building caved in in the Oyingbo area of Lagos.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Nationwide Strike in Nigeria Following Assault on NLC PresidentThe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has initiated a nationwide strike in response to the assault on its President, Joe Ajaero, by a group of thugs at Owerri airport. This strike is not for workers' welfare but to protect the institutional ego of the NLC and show its strength.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »