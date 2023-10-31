– President Tinubu Calls Out His Son for Attending FEC Meeting [VIDEO]

Tinubu issued the warning on Monday before the start of the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. “Last week, I noticed people sneaking in and out of this council. People had access to this place when they should not. That is not acceptable.“Hadiza Usman, Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Principal Private Secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, Private Secretary.
“These are the people who are granted the exception to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation. Unless I send for you, don’t come.” Tinubu then asked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, to take note of his directive.
Nigeria Headlines
