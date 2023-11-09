President Tinubu Calls for Judicial Officers to Live Above Board

President Tinubu, who said the Nigeria judiciary has evolved, called on judicial officers to live above board at all times. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the FCT administration will create an enabling environment for the judiciary to ensure proper dispensation of justice in the territory. Mr Wike said this at the opening ceremony of the 2023 All Nigeria Judges’ Conference of the Superior Courts of Record.

The event is with the theme, ”Strengthening Judicial Commitments to the Rule of Law and Democracy,” in Abuja. The minister said the theme of the event was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda towards ensuring that the judiciary work in an environment that supports delivery of justice without any fear or favour. He said that President Tinubu had directed the setting up of a new Court of Appeal division for the FCT, which would be completed in the next 15 months, as well as the construction of houses for High and Magistrate Court judges in the FC

