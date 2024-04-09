President Tinubu Approves National Health Fellows Programme to Improve Service Delivery

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the national health fellows programme as part of measures to improve service delivery at the grassroots. In a statement on Monday, Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, said the programme will engage young Nigerians in all the 774 LGAs to monitor and track primary healthcare centre development and performance.

“The well-trained fellows will serve as fiduciary agents to monitor and track Primary Healthcare Centre development and performance, which is to be assiduously measured against all financial inflows to the centres nationwide,” the statement reads. “The fellowship programme will be domiciled in the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) coordination office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.“The fellows will be recruited, renumerated, and equipped with appropriate tools to track the performance of Basic Health Care Provision Fund-supported health facilities nationwide. President Tinubu, who is the African Union Champion for Human Resources in Healthcare, places faith in young Nigerians and expects that their engagement in this critical nation-building task, which also includes a daily monitoring and tracking of health reforms in their locations, will usher in a new era of world-class service provision to all Nigerians in every part of the countr

President Tinubu National Health Fellows Programme Service Delivery Grassroots Young Nigerians Primary Healthcare Centre Development Performance Monitoring Tracking

