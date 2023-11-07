President Tinubu Appoints Abdu Mukhtar as National Coordinator of Healthcare Initiative

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdu Mukhtar as the national coordinator of the “Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain Initiative”. Mukhtar is the immediate past director of industry and trade development at the African Development Bank (AfDB). The initiative seeks to unlock billions of dollars of new investment into the nation’s healthcare-delivery system through a time-bound and cross-ministerial collaboration.

It aims to increase domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, and devices, reduce outbound medical tourism, and create more quality jobs

