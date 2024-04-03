President Signs Student Loan Bill into Law

The president signed the bill in a short ceremony at the state house in the presence of the deputy president of the senate, Barau Jibrin, the minister of state for education, the minister of state for youth, other government officials and aides to the president. Tinubu initially signed the student loan bill into law back in June 2023, to offer financial assistance to Nigerian students in tertiary institutions.

While the bill was signed earlier, its implementation has faced delays due to various issues hindering its rollout. Speaking afterwards, the president said, “ First of all, I must thank members of the National Assembly for their expeditious handling of this bill considering the children of Nigeria, that education is the tool to fight against poverty effectively.”“We are determined to ensure that education is given the proper attention necessary for the country including skills development programme

