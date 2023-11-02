President seeks National Assembly’s nod to borrow $7b, 100m Euros

In the letter, President Tinubu said the former Federal Executive Council (FEC) under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the loan facility on May 15, 2023 to finance infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, insecurity, and other sectors.

“The Senate is invited to note that following the removal of fuel subsidy and its impact on the economy in the country, African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have indicated interest to assist the country in mitigating the economic shocks and recent reforms with $1 billion and $2 billion, in addition to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved 2022-2024 external borrowing plan.

In the letter, the President said the foreign loan had become necessary to bridge the financial gap and return the economic activities of the country to normalcy. “The project cuts across all sectors with specific emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment as well as financial management reforms, among others.“The total facility of the projects and programmes under the borrowing plan is $7,864,508,559 and then in Euro, 100 million euros respectively,” President Tinubu said.

“The projects and programmes will be implemented in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “Given the nature of these facilities and the need to consolidate the country to normalcy, it has become exigent to request the Senate’s consideration and approval of the 2022-2024 external borrowing plans to enable the government deliver its responsibilities to Nigerians through expeditious disbursement and efficient project implementation.”

