President's Neutrality Unsettles Bidders for Ruling Party's Ticket

The President’s neutrality has unsettled those bidding for the ruling party’s ticket ahead of the April 20 primary. It was learnt that the President is likely to meet with stakeholders after the Eid celebration in a move to facilitate a rancor-free primary.Former Finance Commissioner Wale Akinterinwa has been pushing on with his position, claiming to be the most experienced, having served as the coordinator of the state resources.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, an industrialist, who once contested for the governorship position, is claiming to be the most qualified with his academic and business background.A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Olusola Oke, who also previously contested for governor, is seen by many stakeholders as another top runner.Oke, who was a member of the president’s legal team up to the Supreme Court, is perceived as independent minded, enjoys widespread grassroots support across party lines, particularly in the core area of the Southern senatorial zon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senegal’s President-Elect Faye hails President Macky Sall, promises national reconciliationA formal announcement of Mr Faye’s victory is expected as jubilations continue in the capital, Dakar.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Ministers in panic mode as President Tinubu commences plan to shuffle cabinet ahead of May 29A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Major challenges lie ahead for Senegal’s next presidentWhen Bassirou Diomaye Faye is sworn in on Tuesday after winning Senegal's presidential election on a wave of change, the challenges

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Vice President Shettima: Tinubu's administration facing challenging task of fixing NigeriaVice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu's administration is facing the difficult and challenging task of fixing the problems confronting Nigeria. Shettima said the current administration has no plans of deceiving Nigerians or making life more difficult for citizens. This was as he assured that the current economic challenges confronting the country would soon be over.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

President Tinubu Urges Qatari Investors to Report Bribery DemandsPresident Bola Tinubu urges Qatari investors not to hesitate in reporting any officials that demand bribe when investing in Nigeria. He assures that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and will deal decisively with those who undermine investor confidence.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Itsekiri decry fatwa placed on President Tinubu’s wifeThe treasonous offence and dangerous call to fellow Muslims to kill the President's wife because she is a Christian, completely negates the Constitutional provision that makes Nigeria a secular state or federation where each and every citizen is free to practise their religion.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »