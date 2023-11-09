President Bola Tinubu's Commitment to Improving Flood Response and Preparedness

Mr Shettima said the report of the Presidential Committee on Flood submitted to the government outlined a roadmap for improving the country’s flood response and preparedness. He spoke on Tuesday when the Presidential Committee on Flood Mitigation, Adaptation, Preparedness and Response submitted a comprehensive report to him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The committee’s report outlines a roadmap for improving the country’s flood response and preparedness.
The report is based on the findings of three previous and ongoing assignments, including the National Economic Council Ad hoc Committee Report on Flood (ongoing), the National Flood Emergency, Preparedness and Response Plan (2022), and the Report of the Presidential Committee on Development of Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria (2022
