President Bola Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Sallah Break in Lagos

FILE: President Bola Tinubu arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, on June 23, 2023 in Paris. Tinubu, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja , around 4 pm, was received on arrival by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike; the chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and other top government officials .

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was part of the entourage that saw him off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State. As President Bola Tinubu makes his way back to Abuja after spending the Sallah break in Lagos, we bid him farewell. We are proud to always be home and to be able to offer our support. We convey our sincere and best wishes, Mr. President.“As President Bola Tinubu makes his way back to Abuja after spending the Sallah break in Lagos, we bid him farewell,” the Lagos governor wrote on his X handle.

“We are proud to always be home and to be able to offer our support. We convey our sincere and best wishes, Mr. President.”Tinubu had arrived in Lagos for the break on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Top dignitaries including governors and others paid homage to him during his stay in the nation’s economic powerhouse.

President Bola Tinubu Abuja Sallah Break Lagos Government Officials Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

