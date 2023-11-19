President Bola Tinubu Describes Goodluck Jonathan as Icon of Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as an icon of democracy who inspires hope of good governance in the country and on the African continent. The president made the declaration on Sunday in Abuja in a statement issued by his media aide, Chief Ajuri Ngelale to mark Jonathan’s 66th anniversary, which falls on Nov. 20.

“President Bola Tinubu celebrates former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on his 66th birthday for his unique demonstration of statesmanship and for his distinguishing achievement as a leader. “He noted that Jonathan gave Nigeria and Africa a pride of place in democratic lore by upending the vitiating paradigm of those who seek to hold onto power by all means. “The president believes the former president possesses a distinguished profile on leadership, rising up the ladder as deputy governor, governor, vice-president and president





