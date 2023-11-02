Presidency Targets 10m Pupils For School Feeding Programme

The statement indicated that the SSA, Dr Yetunde Adeniji, gave the assurance during a visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at the Transitional Learning Centre, Wassa, Abuja. The presidential aide was at Wassa to inspect the school feeding programme sponsored by an NGO, Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

According to her, the initiative resonates with the sentiment that every child deserves the opportunity to flourish and contribute to the nation’s development. Adeniji commended the efforts of the organisation, saying it underscores the paramount importance of education and nutrition in the comprehensive development of every child, irrespective of their circumstances.

She affirmed that initiatives of this nature hold the power to effect substantial positive change in the lives of the most vulnerable citizens. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation is exemplified by the Renewed Hope agenda.

“Within this framework, a vision is cast for a Nigeria wherein every child enjoys access to quality education and nutritious sustenance, regardless of their background or geographical location. Dr. Adeniji articulated that by investing in the youth today, a brighter and more prosperous future is being forged for the nation”, she said.

While reiterating the objectives of the school feeding programme model, the SSA said the programme is aimed at increasing resilience, promoting equity, stimulating growth and poverty reduction.

