Presidency Refutes Claims of Tinubu Undermining Judiciary and Planning One-Party State

The Presidency has strongly refuted claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, that President Bola Tinubu was undermining the judiciary and planning to foist a one-party state on Nigeria.

The Presidency, in a statement by the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, maintained that Tinubu remains committed to upholding judicial independence and Nigeria’s democratic values against the “desperate” accusations of the opposition. The Presidency categorically dismissed accusations that Tinubu was undermining the judiciary with partisan appointments or has any intention of foisting a one-party system on the country. He said: “In separate statements, the Peoples Democratic Party and the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar, its defeated Presidential candidate, threw caution to the winds as they assaulted the integrity of the judiciary and made wild and libellous allegations against President Bola Ahmed Tinub





