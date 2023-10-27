Presidency Flags Off CNG Buses Initiative, Unveils 7 Conversion Centers Nationwide

In a symbolic handover of the CNG buses to the State House, the chairman of the Presidential CNG Initiative Steering Committee, Zacch Adedeji, who was represented by the Chief Executive Officer of the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, announced that the federal government has waived the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the CNG buses purchase as well as seeking duty waivers for value-chain.

“Moreover, it is my pleasure as your Chief Tax Officer, a position I hold alongside as chairman of this initiative, to announce that we will be waving the Value Added Tax on CNG purchases as well as seeking duty waivers for value-chain. The goal is to build a sustainable future, leveraging our own cheap and clean energy source gas,” he stated.

“Various stakeholders such as the labour unions, and mass transit bus operators. Either state or private will be able to benefit from those conversion kits,” he said. He charged the private sector to invest in the CNG Bus programme, emphasising that Universities in Nigeria will be the first beneficiaries of the buses and all state governments will also key into the program headtopics.com

“I remember former President Obasanjo established the Olokola Free Trade Zone because he wanted that zone to be powered by gas solely. So, as we transit forward, I encourage the private sector to invest in this gas programme. I commend the president as well because this programme, aside from kicking off at the Government House, our universities will be the first beneficiaries of the buses and all state governments will also key into this.

