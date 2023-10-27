Presidency elevates FRSC spokesperson to deputy corps marshal

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has approved the elevation of Bisi Kazeem from assistant corps marshal to the rank of deputy corps marshal of theMr Kazeem, who presently heads the Corps Public Education Office, is a seasoned road safety administrator and has held several positions of authority. He has attended many courses both within and outside the country.
He has a Master of Science in Transport Studies, Department of Geography and Regional Planning, Ogun State University (1996); Master of Arts in Peace and Security Studies, University of Ilorin (2015) He is a Member Nigerian Institute of Management Chattered (2022), Fellow Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (2022), International Association of Chiefs of Police in the United States (2019); and Associate Member Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (2018).
Speaking on the appointment, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, expressed delight over the height of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the appointed Mr Kazeem to show more commitment and rededicate himself to achieving the corporate mission of the corps, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country. headtopics.com
Mr Biu charged him to put in his best in the course of duty as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.
