Presidency dismisses PDP and Atiku's allegations

The Presidency has dismissed allegations made by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, accusing them of raising false alarms and engaging in a campaign of calumny. The Presidency stated that these allegations are baseless and aimed at creating public discontent. It also refuted claims that President Tinubu plans to impose a one-party state. Atiku, on the other hand, accused the president of interfering with the electoral and judicial processes.

He claimed that Tinubu cannot tolerate opposition and that the ruling party, APC, follows an ideology of power seizure. Atiku also criticized the judiciary for being corrupt





