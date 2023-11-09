Presidency denies allegations of Tinubu interfering with judiciary on 2023 elections

The Presidency said the allegations are deliberately aimed at "unnecessarily heating the polity and causing disenchantment in our country. They exist only in the imagination of the PDP and the former vice president.President Bola Tinubu is not interfering with the judiciary on the decisions of the courts concerning the 2023 elections, the presidency has said.
The reactions of the presidency come on the heels of some allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party and its 2023 presidential candidate,, that Mr Tinubu is interfering with the courts to tilt judicial rulings in the direction of the APC and that he has a plan to turn Nigeria into a one-party country. Some recent court of appeal judgements on the outcomes of the 2023 elections have been favourable to the APC leaving the opposition, especially the PDP, to fume. In a statement on Monday, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, called on the PDP and Atiku to stop raising false alarms concerning the judgement
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »