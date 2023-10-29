Preserving The Foundation Of Righteousness For A Rewardable Ministry

2 Timothy 2:19. Whatever anyone does, says, ministers, prophesies, whatever lies they tell, whatever frivolity they manifest, God knows those who are His. Let everyone who say they have been called into ministry and call the name of God depart from iniquity.When a righteous man gets to a place where the foundation is destroyed, he will not throw up his hands in despair. Please, permit me to bring you back to the history of our own nation in the religious aspect.

Apart from the religious aspect, do you remember in America, when the blacks were downtrodden, when they had no voice or place, and they could not go to the same schools with the white, somebody rose up and said something must be done, he rose up against that foundation that was destroyed. Martin Luther King Jr and some people went with him and they kept on until things turned around and even recently, a black man became the president of America.

Isaiah 51:1-2. You have to hold on and believe in righteousness, knowing fully well that the foundation of righteousness has been destroyed. If you are the righteous one as a man, woman or youth, and you say, I will do something, you have to underline the word ‘alone’ in the text above. God called Abraham alone. headtopics.com

I stood alone. God is calling you now. If you have conviction, the righteous man to do something must be willing to stand alone and not mind the persecution, insults and assaults of anyone. God who called you will bless you. Amen.

What will the righteous do? Are you righteous, born again? Then do something so that the foundation that has been destroyed will be raised up again.When the foundation is destroyed, do not keep on preaching, singing, ushering, ministering, labouring. You must stop and do something, otherwise, you labour in vain. headtopics.com

vs 6. He commanded the judges to be fair in their judgments because God is not a respecter of persons. I marvel today at church leaders who talk as if they are the final authority, above the law and even above God. That is a dangerous state to be in. The Lord wants us to return to the truth and revelation of the word of His word.The righteous must be willing to reinforce the foundation when it is restored.

