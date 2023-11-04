Premier League Weekend Preview

In their last two matches across all competitions, Manchester United have been thrashed by Manchester City and Newcastle. The defeat to the Magpies at Old Trafford was instructive, as Eddie Howe literally fielded his 'B' side in the Carabao Cup. Saturday's early kick-off at Fulham could prove another tricky test for Erik ten Hag's faltering team. The Premier League champions are usually imperious at The Etihad.

But this season, they have found it not as plain sailing at times against the smaller teams. Bournemouth are slowly improving and fighting for their topflight status. And if Pep Guardiola's men are having an eye on Champions League next week, they could drop points. Don't be deceived by their league position. Luton Town will give any side in the division a stern test on their home patch. They are not as easy to beat. You'd imagine that if they are able to get an early goal against Liverpool, we could see quite a game unfold. Mikel Arteta's men are one of the two sides that are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League after 10 fixtures. But that record is under serious threat as they head to St James, which is a renowned slaughterhouse. Arsenal won 2-0 last season, but they would have to replicate that performance to the 't' if they want to escape with anything

