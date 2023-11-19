Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital described as 'death zone'

A top health official in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said all 31 premature babies at Al-Shifa hospital had been evacuated Sunday from the facility which the WHO has described as a 'death zone'. The move was confirmed by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PCRS), which said its teams carried out the evacuation in coordination with UN agencies including the World Health Organization.





🏆 1. GuardianNigeria » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over 100 premature babies risk death as Israel cuts fuel supply to GazaAbout 120 newborn premature babies on incubators in war-torn Gaza’s hospitals are at risk of death as fuel runs out in the besieged enclave

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Isreal-Gaza Crisis: Shiites protest against bombing of Gaza churchThe Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), on Friday, protested against the attack on Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza amid the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Bayelsa guber: Delisting Sylva is premature, you're preempting our appeal, APC tells INECNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

INEC delisting our Bayelsa guber candidate is prematureThe All Progressives Congress (APC) says delisting its candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva from the list of governorship candidates for November 11 Bayelsa governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is premature. Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Bayelsa: INEC’s delisting of Sylva, premature, says APCThe ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to the delisting of its Governorship Candidate in Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, saying although the electoral umpire may have acted based on the legitimate orders of a court of competent jurisdiction, its action was premature as the party had...

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Delisting our Bayelsa governorship candidate is prematureINEC recently delisted the APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, from the list of candidates for the 11 November election.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »