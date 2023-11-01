Post Insurgency: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centres

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the over a decade old insurgency has seriously affected the health sector in the state, with many health centres destroyed in the three states. In Adamawa, the Executive Chairman of the Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Suleiman Bashir, said all the health centres in the 266 wards in the state were now fully functional.The Adamawa Health Commissioner, Mr Felix Tangwami, said that the Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri administration has placed priority attention on health and would continue to address the need of the centres for optimal performance.
Kaumi said that the provision of items such as sanitary pads and diapers, would encourage more patients to visit healthcare centres for treatment. He urged government to ensure maintenance of the facilities, adding that sensitisation of the public on the need to take ownership of the facilities should also be stepped up for sustainability.
Nigeria Headlines
