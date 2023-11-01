POS Agents Recount Benefits Gained Since Joining PalmPay

Running an agency banking business in Anambra State, Victor says he was happy he chose to become a PalmPay agent. Referencing the increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, he says he has had no need to look for a job and yet has been able to meet his financial obligations.

“Since there are no banks in the community where I stay, and the closest one is several kilometres away, as a PalmPay agent, I help other residents to perform transfers and other transactions, such as bill payments and airtime top-ups,” Victor said.

As a POS agent for the fastest-growing fintech company in Nigeria, with over 1.1 million businesses comprising 500,000 agents and 600,000 merchants across the country, Victor says he has succeeded over the years in “Providing for my family without begging anyone for help.”

“PalmPay has been very good to me,” Damilola said, adding, “Compared to other POS brands, PalmPay is very good in that their POS terminal is durable and their network is very fast and reliable. PalmPay has the lowest fees in terms of withdrawal charges.”

“PalmPay has the best offering for any POS agent. Aside from earning a commission on each transaction, PalmPay POS agents have the rare opportunity to contribute to bridging the financial inclusion and literacy gap within the communities in which they operate.

Continuing, Victor said; “When it comes to charges, unlike other POS terminal providers, PalmPay charges you based on the number of daily transactions you execute, ensuring transparency and fairness. Let me try and break it down for anyone to understand.

