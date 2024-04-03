Pope Francis expresses sorrow for charity workers killed in Gaza

Pope Francis expressed his “deep sorrow” Wednesday for the deaths of seven charity workers killed by an Israeli strike while they were delivering aid in Gaza. He renewed his appeal for access to humanitarian aid for the “exhausted and suffering civilian population” of Gaza, and for the hostages taken by Hamas to be released.
Israel’s defence chief on Wednesday described the strike on staff from World Central Kitchen as a “grave mistake”, after the deaths prompted a chorus of international outrage
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Palestine Football Association calls on FIFA to sanction Israeli teams over Gaza warThe Palestine Football Association has asked FIFA to sanction Israeli teams over the war in Gaza, citing violations of international laws and destruction of football infrastructure. Israel's football association responded by stating that it has always followed FIFA regulations. The PFA's proposal has been endorsed by six other member nations and it seeks to include the issue on FIFA's upcoming congress agenda in May.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Intense Israeli Bombardment Hits Southern Gaza, Calls For More Aid GrowThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »