Pope Francis expresses sorrow for charity workers killed in Gaza

Pope Francis expressed his “deep sorrow” Wednesday for the deaths of seven charity workers killed by an Israeli strike while they were delivering aid in Gaza. He renewed his appeal for access to humanitarian aid for the “exhausted and suffering civilian population” of Gaza, and for the hostages taken by Hamas to be released.

Israel’s defence chief on Wednesday described the strike on staff from World Central Kitchen as a “grave mistake”, after the deaths prompted a chorus of international outrage

German-Israeli abducted by Hamas in Gaza Strip declared dead"It is devastating to learn that our fellow German, Itay Chen, whom we had hoped to be still alive, is dead after all," the German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, stated on Wednesday.

Pope Francis Sends Prayers to Victims of Moscow Concert Hall AttackPope Francis condemns the concert hall attack in Moscow and sends prayers to the victims, calling the violence inhuman acts that offend God.

Lend your voice in ending Israeli-Gaza warPresident of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has called on the International Parliamentary Union, IPU, to lend a strong voice to the restoration of lasting peace to war-torn Gaza. Akpabio made the call while contributing to discussions at the ongoing 148th Session of the International Parliamentary Union Assembly, holding in Geneva, Switzerland.

Akpabio urges IPU to wade in Gaza-Israeli conflict

Palestine Football Association calls on FIFA to sanction Israeli teams over Gaza warThe Palestine Football Association has asked FIFA to sanction Israeli teams over the war in Gaza, citing violations of international laws and destruction of football infrastructure. Israel's football association responded by stating that it has always followed FIFA regulations. The PFA's proposal has been endorsed by six other member nations and it seeks to include the issue on FIFA's upcoming congress agenda in May.

Intense Israeli Bombardment Hits Southern Gaza, Calls For More Aid Grow

