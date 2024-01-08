Pope Francis Approves Blessing of Unmarried and Same-Sex Couples

Pope Francis’ December 2023 approval of a ruling allowing priests to bless unmarried and same-sex couples has understandably thrown up controversy, even disdain, in a Christian world sharply polarised between living in strict accordance with scriptural doctrines on one hand; and embracing man-made modifications that pander to the whims of a few seeking to justify their personal lust, on the other.
It does not help matters that the Pope has been laborious in distinguishing his order from his traditional position against same-sex marriage or union whatsoever. The Pope’s approval had stressed that the blessing could take place so long as it was performed without any type of ritualisation and did not give the impression of the church’s approval of the relationshi
