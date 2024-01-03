Poor State of Iyana Church-Olodo Road Frustrates Passengers and Drivers

Between 1955 and 1960, the late Obafemi Awolowo, then Premier of the defunct Western Region, established farm settlements and institutes across the region, an idea his administration replicated from Israel and Sudan. The bus driver huffed and puffed for the umpteenth time, frustrated by the huge craters on every section of the road. It was in the first week of October and the rains had just stopped.

The Iyana Church-Olodo Road that connects passengers and residents to Lalupon, Ejioku and other communities on the outskirts of Ibadan, was in a state of disrepair. Passengers, motorcycle riders, and commercial bus drivers were united in their expressions of anger and frustration over the poor state of the road. 'This road has been like this for a very long while, frustrating passengers and everybody and destroying our vehicles,' the driver, Baba Ajadi, lamented, wiping off beads of sweat running across his tired face. 'We have complained for several years but we only get promises from the government yet nothing has been done to fix the road.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Road Construction in Osun State Raises ConcernsA road construction project in Osun State, Nigeria, has been questioned due to its allocation of funds and subsequent collapse, causing inconvenience to local businesses and residents.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Benue State House of Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor AliaThe Benue State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and Speaker Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh. The motion was moved by Hon. Simon Gabo, who praised the governor's policies and programs that have restored confidence in governance. Governor Alia has achieved stabilisation of salary and pension payments, rehabilitation of the Assembly Complex, and completion of road projects without borrowing funds.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Primate Ayodele releases 2024 prophecies on Nigeria's economy and politicsThe leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released a 91-page prophecy for the year 2024, focusing on Nigeria's economy, politics, and key figures. He emphasizes the need for prayers to revive the Nigerian economy and calls for well-coordinated economic policies. Additionally, he predicts the strength of the cefa compared to the Naira.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Political Crisis in Rivers State as 27 Members of State House of Assembly Defect27 members of the State House of Assembly in Rivers State have defected from PDP to APC, deepening the political crisis. President Tinubu's mediation efforts have failed, causing tension and division in the state. Dear headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-cited and reliable.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

PDP Crisis in Ondo State: National Working Committee Rejects Suspension of State ChairmanThe National Working Committee rejects the suspension of the State chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, stating that it is not consistent with the party's constitution and rules.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

E-fraud and exorbitant charges hinder financial inclusion in NigeriaThere is a consensus among industry experts that the twin problems of e-fraud and exorbitant charges hinder financial inclusion in Nigeria and across West Africa. On a Sunday morning in March, Emmanuella Olofu, a journalist based in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, boarded a taxi from her residence in the Lugbe area to church. Upon arriving at her destination, Ms Olofu grabbed her handbag and picked up her mobile phone to log onto her mobile banking application to pay the taxi driver. “I received a message that I had insufficient balance in my account,” Emmanuel said, recalling how she shockingly realised that her savings had been creamed off. Desperate to sort out the waiting driver, she reached out to a friend who sent N5,000 into the same bank account. Again, the money vanished within seconds after it landed. Ms Olofu’s plight is one of the many complaints about fraudulent electronic banking transactions Nigerians are grappling with.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »