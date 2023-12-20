Political Crisis in Rivers State Continues Despite Peace Pact

The political crisis in Rivers State appears far from over. There were signs of peace Monday night when the warring parties signed a pact after a closed-door meeting at the presidential villa. During his first official outing after the meeting, Governor Siminalayi Fubara expressed his commitment to ensuring peace in the state. He said: “There is no price that will be too big to pay to ensure that peace prevails.

” However, there are doubts on whether he (Fubara) and ex-governor Peter Odili actually signed the 8-point resolution, which is considered to have highly favoured the immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike. DAILY POST reports that the power tussle in Rivers over the last two months has attained a dramatic height, creating tension and anxiety before the latest intervention by the president. Amid the crisis, Wike was alleged to have demanded a certain percentage of Rivers revenue, a claim he has denied. There has also been an attempt by the State House of Assembly to impeach the governo





