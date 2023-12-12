Police U-turn on bribery charges against Duport Midstream CEO

A few days after an oral application to withdraw bribery charges against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Duport Midstream Company Limited, Akintoye Akindele, the Police on Tuesday made a U-turn before Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and stated its decision to proceed with the trial.

Akindele is standing trial on a count charge of bribing a police officer to compromise his investigation on the alleged diversion of the sum of $5,636,397.01, belonging to Summit Oil International Ltd. At the last proceedings, the police had applied orally to withdraw the alleged N150 million bribery case (marked CR/595/2023) against the Duport Midstream Company Limited boss. The trial judge had declined and ordered the prosecution to put the application in writing, adjourning until December 12 to hear the motion for withdrawal. DAILY POST recalls that at the last sitting, while Akindele's lawyer did not oppose the application for withdrawal of the charge, he urged the court to discharge and acquit his clien





