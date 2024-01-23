Police Superintendent detained over alleged defilement case

A Superintendent of Police identified simply as Emmanuel, attached to the Bori Police Area Command, Khana Local Council of Rivers State, has been detained over an alleged case of defilement. The officer was detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt, on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

A relative of the survivor, who gave her name as Love, said the teenager went out on Friday, January 12, but did not return that day. Love said the minor came back in the morning of Saturday, January 13. When interrogated, the girl confessed that she was held and defiled by a police officer in his office at Bori Area Command till daybreak. Love said following the revelation, she examined her and found that the girl had been defiled





