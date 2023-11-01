Police speak on social media posts about arrest of bandits in Sokoto

Spokesperson for the command, Ahmad Rufai, an assistant superintendent of police, made the clarification in a statement in Sokoto, the state capital, on Tuesday. Mr Rufai said that the police were aware of a viral social media post alleging the arrest of bandits on Monday, which he declared as untrue.

He said, “This unique incident unfolded when nine individuals from Zangon Tashalawa village in Sabon-Birni LGA set out on a journey to attend the wedding Fatiha of their friend, Yusuf Attahiru. “Dressed in traditional wedding attire (anko) and travelling on commercial motorcycles, they were halted by the local vigilance group members who mistakenly interpreted their festive attires as something more sinister.

“Unarmed and with no ill intentions, they were stopped by the vigilance group members which led to their arrest,” Mr Rufai said.“We want to clarify that these individuals were not bandits, as the viral post claimed. Instead, they were innocent friends on their way to celebrate a joyous occasion,” he said.

Mr Rufai quoted the Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama as reiterating that the state remains secure and safe, offering reassurance to the residents.

