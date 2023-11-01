Police Service Commission hails Egbetokun on confirmation as IGP

The statement said the IGP is leaning on his experience in the Force reinforced by his rich academic credentials. ''I am confident that you will continue to make significant impacts in the Nigeria Police Force and your tour of duty will be undoubtedly phenomenal and illustrious '.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: BREAKING: Police Council Confirms Egbetokun As IGPBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Police Council confirms Egbetokun as substantive IGPThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Police Council confirms Egbetokun as substantive IGP

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, confirmed as substantive IGPA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Police Council confirms Egbetokun substantive IGPThe National Police Service Council has confirmed the former acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as the substantive IGP and Head of the Nigeria Police Force.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Egbetokun, Adedeji Confirmed As Police, Revenue Agency ChiefsThe Senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of Zaccheus Adedeji as chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Police To Launch Special Intervention Squad In 10 StatesActing inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has vowed to combat violent crimes and restore peace to promote economic growth and prosperity in

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕