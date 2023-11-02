Police rescue two underage girls, 18 others from traffickers

“It is from the money we make that we pay the rent to the owner everyday. We pay the sum of N3, 500, as rent on a daily basis from the proceeds of the prostitution business. She also revealed that they sleep with about 10 men a day to meet up with the target, and if they don’t meet up with the target, they risk being beaten mercilessly by their madam.
While commending efforts of security operatives in rescuing the girls, Obinabo vowed to ensure that justice is served to act as a deterrent to others. “The state government is committed to ending all forms of child kidnapping, trafficking and sex slavery in the state. We urge Ndị Anambra to always report any suspicious activity around their vicinity for prompt response and action,” the commissioner added.
