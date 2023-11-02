Police rescue two underage girls, 18 others from traffickers

“It is from the money we make that we pay the rent to the owner everyday. We pay the sum of N3, 500, as rent on a daily basis from the proceeds of the prostitution business. She also revealed that they sleep with about 10 men a day to meet up with the target, and if they don’t meet up with the target, they risk being beaten mercilessly by their madam.

While commending efforts of security operatives in rescuing the girls, Obinabo vowed to ensure that justice is served to act as a deterrent to others. “The state government is committed to ending all forms of child kidnapping, trafficking and sex slavery in the state. We urge Ndị Anambra to always report any suspicious activity around their vicinity for prompt response and action,” the commissioner added.

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it had perfected plans to close a section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State for five weeks comprehensive repairs. A statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said the repairs would start from Monday, November 6, 2023. “In view of the above,…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Police Nab Boyfriend Of Lady Who Died During Sex Romp In KwaraThe state police command said it has arrested the deceased's boyfriend over the incident.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: [BREAKING] Fubara, Adeleke, Obaseki, others meet in Abuja over Rivers crisisRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have arrived at Oyo State Governors Lodge in Abuja for the party’s forum meeting.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Legislative staff lockout Anambra lawmakersThe staff of Anambra State House of Assembly Tuesday locked out members of the State House of Assembly from the state legislative complex in pursuit of their demand for financial autonomy of the state legislative arm.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Soludo’s second term bid under threat as infighting rocks Anambra governor’s campA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: How we were tricked into prostitution – Women rescued by Anambra govtTwo of the rescued women are underage girls, according to a government official.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Prostitution: Anambra govt rescues two teenagers, 18 others from brothelAnambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo has rescued about twenty girls between the ages of fifteen and twenty-five at a brothel in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State. The raid was done in collaboration with the police following a tip-off from a whistleblower.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕