Police Rescue Kidnapped Victims in Enugu

Operatives of the Ezinze Division of the Enugu Police Command have rescued victims allegedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen along Eke-Ebe Road in Udi Local Government Area. According to the statement, the victims, who were kidnapped around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, 2024, were rescued around 6:15 p.m. the same day by the police with the neighbourhood watch group after a fierce gun duel with the criminals, who abandoned the victims and fled.

Enugu Police Rescue Kidnapped Gunmen Victims

