Police Rescue Kidnap Victims in Enugu State

The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, have rescued some kidnap victims who were abducted along Eke-Ebe Road in Udi Local Government Area of the state. The victims were kidnapped on Sunday at about 4:55 p.

m. The police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the rescue in a statement on Wednesday.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police rescue victims from kidnappers in South-eastern statePolice operatives intercepted a gang of kidnappers and rescued the victims in a South-eastern state. The gang opened fire on the patrol team but was overpowered by the police and local vigilantes.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Insecurity: 16 state governors back establishment of state policeSixteen state governors have submitted reports expressing their support for establishing state police to the National Economic Council. This was revealed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, on Thursday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Police Recover Body of Slain Divisional Police Officer in Rivers StatePolice in Rivers State have recovered the body of Divisional Police Officer (DPO) SP Bako Angbasim, who was killed by a cult gang led by Gift Okpara. The remains of Angbasim were found in a burial site within the gang's shrine. The gang had ambushed, captured, and decapitated Angbasim's body in Odiemude community.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria needs community-driven police and not state police, says ShekarauThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria needs community-driven police and not state police, says Shekarau

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Enugu State Governor's Investment Drive Lifts Poor Citizens Out of PovertyEnugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has said the investment drive of his administration over the past nine months in office had started to lift poor citizens out of the pit of poverty through government’s deliberate efforts and determination. The governor disclosed this while receiving the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)’s Associate Vice President (AVP), Dr. Donal Brown, and members of his team who were on a working and inspection visit to the state in Enugu on Wednesday. This was even as the AVP lauded the governor for his vision of sustaining the IFAD programme, saying the key success to the project is sustainability

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

BREAKING: Enugu state high court awards Late Ojukwu’s will to BiancaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »