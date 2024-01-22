Police rescue kidnap victims in Bwari Area Council

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have rescued kidnap victims in the Bwari Area Council and reunited them with their families. The Guardian learnt that their rescue followed collaboration with the police command’s anti-kidnapping squad and troops of the Nigerian Army. Confirming the development, yesterday, spokesperson for the command, Josephine Adeh, said operatives successfully rescued the victims around Kajuru forest in Kaduna State at about 11:30 p.m.

Responding, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, extolled the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, for deployment of the newly commissioned Special Intervention Squad. He reiterated the command’s commitment to sustaining robust security deployment in the area and other parts of the FC





