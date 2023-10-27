Police Rescue 4 Trafficked Children, Arrest Suspected Killers Of DPO

This is as the command arrested three suspected child traffickers, who were linked to the kidnap of the four children.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the police headquarters in Port Harcourt, the commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp, said operatives of the command also arrested suspected cultists as well as a murderer.

Nwonyi said: “Following a case of abduction reported on 09/09/2023 at about 1650hrs by One Ijeoma James ‘f’, 35 years old, in Awalama Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, on 16/08/2023 one Promise ‘m’ came into their compound and stole her 4-year-old son Prosper James, and all efforts to locate her child proved abortive. headtopics.com

“Further investigation also led to the recovery of three more children trafficked by Dr Hagi from different locations of the country: three from Benue State, Benedict Kpaaka one year, seven-month-old, Godgift Julius 4 years old, and one Philomina ‘f’ 6 years old, all rescued from different locations in Port Harcourt where they had been sold.“Further investigation revealed that one Angel Shimeson ‘f’, 25 years old, from Makurdi still (at large), is the supplier of the children to Dr. Hagi.

“On 25/10/2023, a combined surveillance team comprised of police, civil defence, the Nigerian Army, and some civilian JTF was on routine surveillance patrol at Abili Service Integrated Company attached to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, Ob/Ob Gas Plant Obrikom Onelga Ukpeliede Community in Ahoada-West LGA in Rivers State. headtopics.com

“Five suspected Icelanders confraternities are presumed to have a hand in the death of the late DPO of Ahoada, SP. Bako Angbashim. They were brought to Area Command Omoku with the following items: two locally made guns, three live cartridges, and one wrist charm.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Bruce to Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: Accept Supreme Court judgment tomorrow, rescue our economy, NairaA former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart, the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, to accept tomorrows Supreme Court judgement. Read more ⮕

2024 Olympic Qualifier: Ajibade scores stunner to rescue 1-1 draw for Super Falcons against EthiopiaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Troops Arrest 182 Terrorists, Kill 73, Rescue 68 Hostages In 1 Week — DHQThe Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said troops on internal operations killed 73 terrorists, arrested 182 and rescued 68 hostages in one week. Read more ⮕

Israel has killed 2,360 children in Gaza StripThe United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said 2,360 children have died in Israel’s counter attacks in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ October 7 attacks on southern Israel. The aid group, which spoke of the “relentless attacks”, said 5,364 children have been injured. Read more ⮕

The Ibadan correctional centre where children lack food, adequate medical careNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

At least 2,360 children killed by Israel in Gaza StripThe Nation Newspaper At least 2,360 children killed by Israel in Gaza Strip – UNICEF Read more ⮕