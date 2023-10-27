Police Parade Killer, Kidnappers, Rapist, Others In Gombe

Briefing journalists yesterday after parading the suspect, the police public relations officer (PPRO) of the command Mahid Muazu Abubakar, said the suspect was identified as Mustapha Adamu Isah alias ‘Abbati’, aged 18, from the same Jeka da fari quarters.

He said the suspect was arrested on October 22, 2023, at around 1:30pm in connection to the case following credible intelligence received by the investigative team which was constituted by Commissioner of Police Hayatu Usman on behalf of the command and headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID).

According to him, during investigation, the suspect confessed to sneaking into the deceased, Aishatu Abdullahi's room in search of his spanner, which she had seized from him as he is a mechanic in the area."The suspect mentioned that Aishatu returned from the neighbours, found him in her room, and questioned him.

Meanwhile, the police command also paraded Rabilu Adamu and his friend, Ado Yusuf, for allegedly abducting a three-year old boy of his uncle to a forest for payment of ransom and later abandoned the boy in the bush when police were on their trail as a result of which the little boy died of hunger, thirst and lack of care in the forest.

Other suspects arrested by the command and paraded before press men were a 55-year-old man, one Bappah Bolari of Malam Sidi village, who raped an 11-year-old girl, a hawker and several others for armed robbery and theft.

