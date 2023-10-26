Police parade 46-year-old man for defiling four-year-old girl

Spokesperson for the command, Bright Edafe, paraded the suspect along with one Nnajiofor Nweke, ‘m’, who reportedly killed a teacher, and three other suspected criminals.According to him, one Mrs. Joy Chukwudi reported that as she was about bathing her four-year-old daughter, she discovered bloodstain in her private part.
He added: “Following the receipt of this complaint, the Area Commander Agbor detailed a team of investigators to proceed to the scene of the alleged crime where the suspect, Ezeukwu, who doubles as the owner of the school, and also the only male teacher in the school was arrested and taken into custody.
“The medical report affirmed that there was ‘no hymen visualised’ in the victim’s private part, though the Area Command Agbor had concluded their investigations.The hymen is a thin piece of mucosal tissue that surrounds or partially covers the vaginal opening. headtopics.com
According to him, the suspect went to the school premises aggressively in search of one of the teachers in the school over a punishment meted out to his son. The MOMENTUM Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity (M-RITE) project, in partnership with the Jigawa government, has concluded plans to carry out a study aimed at improving routine immunisation in the state.
Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has adjourned till December 11 to further hear a suit between Anchorage Leisures Ltd and two others and Ecobank Nigeria Ltd concerning a disputed multi-billion naira debt owed the bank. The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/352/2023 resumed on Wednesday after the last hearing in July, 2023. Bode Olanipekun… headtopics.com